West Virginia (3-6, 1-5) suffered its fifth straight loss Saturday afternoon inside Milan Puskar Stadium, falling to Texas Tech (4-5, 2-4), 38-17.



The win snapped Texas Tech's three-game losing streak.

Texas Tech got on the scoreboard first with an opening drive touchdown from Ta’Zhawn Henry on a two-yard rush. The touchdown capped off an 11-play, 72-yard scoring drive.

West Virginia managed to get into the red zone on the ensuing drive with a 50-yard pass from Austin Kendall to George Campbell, but the offense got -6 yards in the next three plays. The Mountaineers then settled for a 30-yard field goal from Casey Legg to make it 7-3 in favor of the Red Raiders.

Texas Tech was quick to respond as Jett Duffey hit Dalton Rigdon for an 81-yard touchdown pass on the first play of its next offensive drive.

The Red Raiders then came up with a takeaway with an interception that hit off Campbell’s hands. This gave Texas Tech the ball on West Virginia’s 24-yard line and the offense later capitalized with a four-yard touchdown run from Henry on fourth down, putting the score at 21-3 in favor of the Red Raiders.

Texas Tech would add another touchdown early in the second quarter to take a 28-3 lead before West Virginia cut its deficit down to 18 points with a 24-yard touchdown pass from Isaiah Esdale to Kennedy McKoy on a trick play.

However, the West Virginia defense would allow Texas Tech to score again on fourth down with a two-yard rush by SaRodorick Thompson, giving the Red Raiders a 35-10 lead heading into halftime.

Each team was held scoreless during the third quarter and West Virginia’s offense continued to struggle to get into a rhythm. During the third, the Mountaineers turned it over on downs, fumbled the ball and threw an interception.

A quarterback change was then made as Jarret Doege made his first appearance of the season for the Mountaineers, replacing Kendall.



Texas Tech would add a field goal and West Virginia added a late touchdown with a nine-yard touchdown pass from Doege to running back Tony Mathis.

But the Red Raiders would go on to hand West Virginia its fifth consecutive defeat.



The Mountaineers will hit the road again to face No. 16 Kansas State next Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

