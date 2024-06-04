West Virginia baseball will play a best-of-three series starting this Friday against North Carolina, it was announced on Tuesday.

The Mountaineers and Tar Heels will play at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, and then at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, if necessary.

All three games will be televised on ESPN2.

The Tar Heels are looking to make their first College World Series appearance since 2018. They finished as the No. 4 overall seed in the country, and won the Chapel Hill Regional on Monday, beating LSU in extra innings.

West Virginia is making their first Super Regional appearance in program history when they travel to take on North Carolina. WVU swept the Tucson Regional this past weekend.

UNC is 45-14 on the season, and 35-3 in games played at Boshamer Stadium. WVU is 36-22 on the season and is 14-14 in true road games, and 5-2 in neural site games.

All Super Regional games will either take place June 7-9 or 8-10. WVU's will begin on day one, Friday, June 7. The winner of the best-of-three series will advance to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.