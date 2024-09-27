Rivals.com has teamed with Pro Football Focus and as part of that, we can provide incredibly detailed statistics on the West Virginia football team. Today, we take a look at how the true freshmen graded out against Kansas. We will be tracking this all season and updating after each game. In this article, we use the PFF grades to show you how the true freshmen performed to date as well as statistics.

But first, an explanation from PFF on how the grading scale works: PFF grades each player on every play from -2 to +2 based on their performance, with 0 representing an 'expected' play. Catastrophic mistakes, like a game-ending interception, are graded at the low end, while exceptional plays, like a perfect deep throw, are at the high end. Each game is graded by two analysts, with a Senior Analyst resolving any discrepancies. Grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of experienced NFL coaches. Afterward, the grades are adjusted based on game context (e.g., player position, quarterback's dropback depth) and converted to a 0-100 scale. Season grades are not just averages; they account for consistency—performing well over multiple games is rated higher than a single standout performance. Grades may fluctuate throughout the week as the review process continues, with final grades locking once all reviews are complete.

Game 1: Penn State: Total Snaps 4 | Grade of 51.8

Game 2: Albany: Total Snaps 5 | Grade of 57.9

Game 4: Kansas: Total Snaps 1 | Grade of 60.0 Farmer saw only one snap against Kansas where he was used as a run blocker. The freshman wide receiver is a candidate to see more time on the field moving forward.

Game 1: Penn State: Total Snaps 5 | Grade of 59.5

Game 2: Albany: Total Snaps 8 | Grade of 78.7

Game 3: Pitt: Total Snaps 1 | Grade of 60.0

Sammarco made a move during fall camp after arriving in the spring and was able to make his way onto the field for five plays in the season opener and then in the Albany game that role increased further. After being used as a blocker in the first game, Sammarco caught a pass for four yards in the second but was limited to just one snap against Pittsburgh and no offensive snaps against Kansas.

Game 2: Albany: Total Snaps 14 | Grade of 65.8

Jennings saw action in the season opener on special teams but saw that role increase significantly as he was on the field for 14 plays at the spear position. However, he has not seen the field on defense the past two games. One of only a handful of freshmen with a proven role at this point, Jennings should continue to see time on the field between defense and especially special teams.

Game 2: Albany: Total Snaps 25 | Grade of 58.2

Game 3: Pitt: Total Snaps 9 | Grade of 58.9

Game 4: Kansas: Total Snaps 15 | Grade of 55.8 Gabriel played a healthy complement of snaps in the second game of the season and recorded a total of two tackles to go along with it. He then saw the field against Pittsburgh for 9 snaps and recorded a tackle and half a tackle for loss. And then again against Kansas with a pair of tackles.

Game 2: Albany: Total Snaps 18 | Grade of 56.3 After playing a healthy complement of snaps in the second game, Kinsler did not see the field on defense against Pitt or Kansas. The Mountaineers need more depth up front and it will be interesting to see how he continues to develop up front.

Game 2: Albany: Total Snaps 3 | Grade of 60.0 Dunbar did not see the field on offense against Kansas as West Virginia elected to use just their two lead running backs in the game.