Carrico, 6-foot-2, 235-pounds, spent three seasons with the Buckeyes where he was limited to just 20 defensive snaps during his time with the program and was a contributor on special teams.

The West Virginia football program has addressed a need in the transfer portal with a commitment from Ohio State linebacker transfer Reid Carrico.

The Ironton native recorded five tackles during his time with Ohio State but was a highly regarded four-star prospect when he enrolled in the winter of 2021.

Carrico provides both depth and experience for West Virginia as well as the opportunity to carve out a larger role with two seasons of eligibility remaining in his career.

The linebacker prospect visited campus over the weekend for an unofficial visit.

Along with West Virginia, the other schools to pursue Carrico after he entered the transfer portal were North Carolina State, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Toledo, Indiana, Marshall, Ohio U and Tulsa.

WVSports.com will have more with Carrico in the near future.