West Virginia will start the roster reconstruction under new head coach Darian DeVries with a major piece as his son Tucker DeVries will indeed join him in Morgantown.

The expected move had been previously reported but has now been made official.

DeVries, 6-foot-7, 210-pounds, is a massive start to the rebuild given what he has done during his three seasons playing under his father at Drake.

DeVries was named the Missouri Valley Player of the Year this past season averaging 21.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Bulldogs this past season. He also was named the MVC Player of the Year the previous season where he averaged 18.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

As a true freshman, DeVries was named the MVC Freshman of the Year after he led the Bulldogs at 13.9 points per game and scored in double figures in 30 games that season.

A versatile wing, DeVries has shown improvement in each of his seasons at the college level and is a career 36-percent shooter from three. Given his size, DeVries is a plus shooter with versatility and is on the radar for NBA teams given everything he brings to the table.

This move allows for DeVries to compete against a higher level of competition in the Big 12 and provides a major building block for the Mountaineers heading into 2024-25.

The current West Virginia roster consists of senior guard Kerr Kriisa, senior forward Patrick Suemnick, senior guard Noah Farrakhan, senior guard Kobe Johnson, senior guard Seth Wilson, junior forward Josiah Harris, sophomore forward Ofri Naveh and freshman guard Jeremiah Bembry.

The Mountaineers also have guard Carmelo Adkins, the lone recruit that signed under interim head coach Josh Eilert, and the possibility that forward Quinn Slazinski could have an additional year if he is granted a waiver due to injuries during his time at Iona.

It remains to be seen how the roster will unfold with the elder DeVries now leading the program, but this is a significant first piece as it begins to take shape under the first-year coach.

DeVries would have one season of eligibility remaining.