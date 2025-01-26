Two-sport athlete Tucker talks West Virginia official visit, what's next

The Mountaineers are targeting Tucker as an inside wide receiver on offense while at shortstop on the diamond.

Tucker, 5-foot-11, 160-pounds, was able to tour both the football and baseball facilities as he is interested in playing both sports at the college level.

Fort Myers (Fla.) 2025 athlete Madrid Tucker took an official visit to West Virginia over the weekend and now has the Mountaineers firmly in the mix in his recruitment.

“I loved the trip and had an amazing time. I toured the baseball and football facilities, met the coaching staff and took pictures,” he said. “The thing that stood out to me the most was the staff. They all wanted me to be there and they all loved it there and made it feel like home.”

The message from the coaching staff was that he would be a good fit in the offense due to his ability to get open and make plays.

“That’s what they’re looking for to fit in their offense,” he said.

The trip was the latest for Tucker who also took an official visit to North Carolina the week before and visited Pittsburgh during the summer. But the Rivals.com two-star prospect admitted that it’s hard to compare the trips because of how each program offers different things.

Still, the Mountaineers made a strong impression.

“The trip definitely made WVU move up,” he said.

Tucker has no other official visits set at this point of his recruitment and plans to spend the next week sorting through his opportunities to figure out where he wants to send his college career. At this point Tucker believes that West Virginia and North Carolina are the two programs standing out.

“I’ll make my decision public on signing day,” he said.