WVU's Gavin Van Kempen Earns Preseason All-America Honors from NCBWA

West Virginia right-handed pitcher Gavin Van Kempen has been named to the NCBWA Preseason All-America Third Team, becoming the latest Mountaineer to earn national recognition.

Van Kempen put together an impressive 2024 season, finishing 7-1 with a 3.14 ERA in 13 appearances (five starts). The junior struck out 35 batters in 28.2 innings, showing his ability to miss bats while keeping runs off the board.

Over his WVU career, the Castleton, N.Y., native holds a 10-1 record with a 4.09 ERA and 56 strikeouts across 55.0 innings. His selection makes him the 11th Mountaineer in program history to earn preseason All-America honors and marks the fourth time in the last five years that at least one WVU player has been recognized by the NCBWA ahead of the season.

The Mountaineers open the 2025 season on Feb. 14 on the road against Jacksonville. Fans can catch WVU at Wagener Field at Kendrick Family Ballpark for the first time on Feb. 25 when they take on Ohio.