WVSports - Vesterinen shining in spring as WVU looks abroad

Football is becoming an international game, and West Virginia will not be left behind.

This spring, the Mountaineers’ roster features five players from abroad, including three from Europe.

Head coach Neal Brown mentioned during a press conference on Saturday that Edward Vesterinen, a freshman defensive lineman from Finland, has been impressing the coaching staff.

“I love how he plays,” Brown said. “He is full throttle all the time — he and Victor, they’re understanding. They understand football at a high rate, (and) I think that’s a credit to the programs they are coming from. Eddie is a little bit older, I think that helps. Eddie has been one of the surprises of our spring. I think that he might even have a chance to help us this year.”

Vesterinen joins a defensive line unit that will look to fill the void of departed defensive tackle Darius Stills. While the 6-foot-3, 278-pound Vesterinen may have his eyes on a starting spot, it appears unlikely this early on in the year; however, as the Mountaineers front unit played last season, he will likely find his way into a revolving door for some playing time.

Also on the defensive side of the ball is Jairo Faverus, a redshirt freshman linebacker from the Netherlands. Previously a defensive back, he has shifted to the linebacker corps this spring but has been sidelined with an injury. He will miss the remainder of spring ball.

Offensively, Victor Wikstrom is new to the program. He’s a tight end from Sweden, who has been clocked as running a 4.4 second 40-yard dash at multiple camps, according to his bio. That skill has been on full display for Brown and company.

“Victor, I love his athleticism,” Brown said. “He’s learning how to play. it’s really fast for him right now, but you do see the signs athletically that he has some unique abilities.”

The trio joins defensive back Alonzo Addae and defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor to make up the program’s players from abroad. Given the track record of Addae and Mesidor, it seems as if the Mountaineers are on a strong path ahead.