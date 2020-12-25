WVSports - Virginia Tech OL transfer Nester commits to West Virginia Mountaineers

Nester, 6-foot-6, 327-pounds, entered his name into the transfer portal in mid-December and it was West Virginia that was his ultimate decision to spend the final years of his college career.

West Virginia has brought one of its own home through the transfer ranks by adding former in-state standout and Virginia Tech offensive line transfer Doug Nester.

The former Spring Valley offensive lineman started 10 games for the Hokies at right guard in 2019 and started 7 more this past season as well as seeing time at right tackle across 9 total games.

The former Rivals.com four-star prospect was recruited hard by Neal Brown’s coaching staff down the stretch run of the 2019 recruiting cycle, but ultimately, he elected to sign a letter of intent with Virginia Tech on National Signing Day. Nester was originally committed to Ohio State as a high school prospect before backing off that pledge and considering all of his options.

Nester took a dozen visits to the West Virginia campus during his recruitment and received his first scholarship offer from the Mountaineers. So there was already an established comfort level.

Nester, a sophomore, will have three years of eligibility remaining after the free year awarded to players by the NCAA due to the complications with the COVID-19 pandemic. He steps into a situation in Morgantown where he would have an opportunity to get on the field immediately given his experience. That is especially true if players are indeed given the opportunity for a one-time free transfer.

Over the past two seasons Nester has played 1,018 snaps and only allowed 3 sacks, 4 hurries and 12 total quarterback pressures during that time. Given his time on the field at this level, he will almost assuredly slide into a role at guard for the Mountaineers this coming season.

Nester will fill one of the remaining scholarships in the 2021 class.

