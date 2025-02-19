West Virginia announces summer football camp dates

The West Virginia football program has released their camp dates for the summer.

Head Coach Rich Rodriguez, now in his second tenure over the program, will host a number of different style of camps this summer for prospective student athletes.

There will be four elite one-day camps June 1, June 6, June 18 and June 20 with each of those beginning at 2 p.m.

The Mountaineers also will hold a pair of 7-on-7 passing tournament and Big Man Camps June 11 and June 13. Both will begin at 10 a.m.

A specialist camp also will be held for potential kickers, punters and other special teams prospects 10 a.m. June 18.

Finally, there will be a Youth Camp held 9 a.m. June 9.

To register for the camps sign up at: wvusports.com/feature/footballcamps