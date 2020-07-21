WVSports - West Virginia baseball assistant coach Steve Sabins signs new contract

West Virginia assistant baseball coach and recruiting coordinator Steve Sabins has received a new contract.

Sabins signed a one-year deal to remain with the program through 11:59 p.m. on June 30, 2021.

WVSports.com obtained this information through a Freedom of Information Act request (FOIA).

Sabins’s previous contract was also a one-year deal that expired on June 30.

The Austin, Texas native will be paid the same base salary of $170,000 on his new one-year contract and is eligible to receive up to a maximum of $85,000 this year if all annual performance incentives are met.

According to the contract, those annual performance incentives are:

Conference regular season championship -- $10,000

Conference postseason tournament (cumulative)

I. Participation in tournament -- $7,500

II. Tournament Championship -- $10,000

NCAA Tournament first (cumulative)

I. Participation in tournament -- $7,500

II. Participation in Super Regional -- $10,000

III. Participation in College World Series -- $15,000

IV. NCAA Tournament National Championship -- $25,000

The amount of money Sabins will receive if these annual performance incentives are met are the same from his previous contract.

It’s also worth mentioning that Sabins’s contract, unlike his previous one, includes a paragraph that states, “During the term of this appointment, the University reserves the right to temporarily adjust or reduce your salary, require you to take unpaid furlough days, or terminate your appointment prior to June 30, 2021. The University shall only exercise these rights if the budgetary conditions of the WVU Athletics Department, or the general University, require it. Further, you will be provided at least 30 days’ notice prior to the University exercising any of these rights.”

This same paragraph appears in the new contracts of West Virginia's men's basketball assistant coaches.

On May 8, West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons announced athletic staff salary reductions due to the financial effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

One other difference in Sabins’s new contract is that West Virginia University will pay him his annual performance incentives (if they’re met) within 90 consecutive days of the end of the season as opposed to 120 days as stated in his previous contract.

Before arriving in Morgantown in 2016, Sabins was at Oklahoma State from 2012-2015 where he first served as a graduate assistant before becoming the player development coordinator in 2014 and volunteer assistant coach in 2015.