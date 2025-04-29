West Virginia basketball coaching staff contract details

West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge is putting together his first coaching staff with the Mountaineers and WVSports.com has obtained contract information for several of those.

The information was obtained through a Freedom of Information request.

Assistant Jase Herl is set to make $375,000, which includes a base pay of $250,000 and supplemental compensation of $125,000.

Assistant Phil Forte will make $325,000 and that total includes a base pay of $250,000 and supplemental compensation of $75,000.

Assistant Mike Randle will make $175,000.





Each of the contracts also include various incentives:

Conference regular season title (or share of title): $10,000

Conference tournament championship: $10,000

NCAA Tournament first round appearance: $6,000

Highest achieved:

NCAA Tournament regional round appearance: $8,000

NCAA Elite Eight appearance: $10,000

NCAA Final Four appearance: $16,000

NCAA Tournament national semifinal win: $18,000

NCAA Tournament national championship: $20,000





The contracts include buyout language where West Virginia would owe each coach 100-percent of their remaining salary while if the coaches terminate the agreement they would owe 25-percent of the remaining unpaid base salary.

Meanwhile, Director of Video, Scouting and Analytics Sean McClurg is set to make $75,000.

Each of the coaches are under contract through April 30, 2026.