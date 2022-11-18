West Virginia used some hot shooting to dispatch Pennsylvania 92-58 to move to 4-0.

The Mountaineers were led in scoring by senior guard Erik Stevenson who scored 21 points and hit 8-9 from the field while a number of others chipped into the effort.

Joe Toussaint (11), Tre Mitchell (11) and Kedrian Johnson (11) also finished in double figures while 14 different players scored for West Virginia in the game.

The home team never trailed in this game as the Mountaineers were able to build an early lead and then keep a comfortable distance throughout.

West Virginia shot 56-percent from the field and used a 21-point half-time lead to cruise in the second half. The Mountaineers were especially efficient from deep hitting 12-23 attempts including a 4-4 effort from three from Stevenson.

For the fourth consecutive game the Mountaineers forced at least 18 turnovers and used the defensive end to create opportunities on offense.

Head coach Bob Huggins was able to play 14 different players throughout the game.

Things will get more much difficult for the Mountaineers next as they are set to travel to Portland to take on Purdue in the Phil Knight Legacy 85 Tournament.

The game is set to tip-off at 10 p.m and will be televised by ESPN2.