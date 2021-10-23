West Virginia bests TCU, earns first road win since 2019

Entering Saturday, West Virginia had gone almost two full years without a true road win.

That streak, spanning nearly 700 days, has been snapped.

With running back Leddie Brown rushing for three touchdowns, the Mountaineers defeated TCU on the road, 29-17

A fast start by the Horned Frogs spelled trouble for the Mountaineers early, but a strong response put West Virginia in the driver's seat. TCU opened things up by returning the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown, giving the Horned Frogs the lead.

The Mountaineers, entered Saturday having scored on the opening drive in five of their previous six games, marched into the TCU red zone before settling for a 27-yard Casey Legg field goal.

After stopping the Horned Frogs offense on the next drive, the Mountaineers were able to take the lead on a five-yard rushing touchdown from Brown.

In the second quarter, the Mountaineers added a second Legg field goal — this time from 38 yards — before TCU quarterback Max Duggan was able to connect with wide receiver Taye Barber on a five-yard touchdown pass around five minutes before halftime.

Minutes later, Brown would rush for his second touchdown of the day. TCU attempted to respond in the final seconds in the half, adding a field goal with 14 seconds remaining.

West Virginia would ultimately enter halftime in possession of a narrow 20-17 lead.

The teams would trade possessions throughout the third quarter. Neither team would grab the momentum until near the halfway point when West Virginia defensive back Daryl Porter stepped in front of a Duggan pass, giving the Mountaineers the ball in TCU territory.

Despite holding the momentum, TCU was able to stifle much of any offensive success for WVU. Thanks to the field position, the Legg added his third field goal of the game, pushing the Mountaineers' lead to 23-17.

The Horned Frogs continued to search for the end zone as the clock slowly trickled down. Roughly four minutes into the fourth quarter, Mountaineer defensive back Charles Woods came up with an interception that, three plays later, resulted in Brown's third touchdown of the night.

With around five minutes to go, and holding a 29-17 lead, West Virginia forced a TCU fumble, essentially securing the Mountaineers' first win in a month.