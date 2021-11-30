West Virginia blows out Bellarmine

The Mountaineers' winning streak has grown by one.

West Virginia steamrolled Bellarmine on Tuesday night, cruising to a 74-55 victory.

For the first 10 minutes, however, things were much more evenly matched than the Mountaineers likely had hoped. The two teams traded punches and leads, with Bellarmine entering the under 12 timeout out ahead.

Luckily for WVU, shots from a handful of Mountaineers began to fall, pushing them out front. A Taz Sherman three-pointer with 5:30 remaining in the first half gave West Virginia its first double-digit lead of the game, which would prove to be short-lived.

Bellarmine, featuring a strong three-point attack, continued to stay within striking distance of the Mountaineers. They would enter halftime behind but close as WVU led 37-30.

Coming out for the second half, the Mountaineers quickly built ground between them and the Knights. A strong defensive effort to prevent Bellarmine scoring opportunities certainly helped as WVU entered the under-12 timeout ahead by 15 points.

The lead would only continue to balloon, reaching 29 at its peak. Sean McNeil was the main catalyst offensively, scoring eight second-half points.

Bellarmine could not stop the WVU offense, and had limited success trying to claw back, ultimately cementing the West Virginia win.