West Virginia University fifth-year senior center Jesse Edwards will miss approximately four weeks due to a fractured right wrist, men's basketball coach Josh Eilert announced today.

Edwards will have surgery this week. Edwards is averaging 14.8 points and 8.7 rebounds per game, starting all 10 contests at center.

The Syracuse transfer center was injured during the contest against Massachusetts and Eilert expressed concern after the game.

"It hurt not having Jesse out there and that injury to the wrist scares me. I'm praying that he's healthy," he said.