WVSports.com takes a look at the current West Virginia 2021 recruiting class and breaks down some of the interesting items of the group. --The eight total commitments are the most at this point since the Rivals.com era began in 2002. The second most was the 2009 class which had six commitments at this stage and seven by May 30. --The class is currently comprised by the following states Ohio (4), West Virginia (1), Pennsylvania (1), Alabama (1) and Sweden (1).

--At No. 166 Huntington (W.Va.) Spring Valley offensive lineman Wyatt Milum is the highest rated commitment for West Virginia since Fairmont (W.Va.) defensive lineman Dante Stills, who was ranked No. 116 nationally, in 2018. That makes the two also linked as the two top rated in-state prospects to select the Mountaineers of late. Milum is the first four-star offensive lineman to select the Mountaineers since Hightstown (N.J.) offensive lineman Chris Mayo.

--West Virginia has now landed at least one of the top two rated players in-state over the past two years with the No. 1 and No. 2 ranked players in Bluefield (W.Va.) defensive end Sean Martin and Fairmont (W.Va.) offensive lineman Zach Frazier committing in the 2020 class. That has been true for every class since 2014 outside of the class of 2019 where the football program only signed the No. 7 rated prospect Charleston (W.Va.) Capital athlete Kerry Martin.

--Perry (Oh.) running back Jaylen Anderson is the first four-star commitment at the running back position for West Virginia since Philadelphia (Pa.) running back Leddie Brown. He’s the highest overall rated running back commitment since Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity International running back Andrew Buie was slotted at No. 129 in the 2011 recruiting class.

--The Mountaineers have four commitments from the state of Ohio in Perry (Oh.) running back Jaylen Anderson, Dublin (Oh.) Coffman defensive end Hammond Russell, Jackson (Oh.) tight end Treylan Davis and Massillon (Oh.) Washington wide receiver Andrew Wilson-Lamp. It is the most players in a single class for West Virginia since the 2016 class had a total of seven players from the Buckeye State.

--The Mountaineers have one international commitment in the 2021 class in Swedish tight end Victor Wikstrom and it’s the second consecutive class that West Virginia has plucked players from abroad after landing Canadian defensive end Akheem Mesidor and Amsterdam cornerback Jairo Faverus in 2020. --The two tight ends in the same class is the first time that West Virginia has done that since the class of 2018 when the Mountaineers landed North Versailles (Pa.) East Allegheny tight end TJ Banks and Oak Park (Ill.) Fenwick tight end Mike O'Laughlin.

--While West Virginia has had transfers such as cornerback Keith Washington, wide receiver T.J. Simmons and safety Jackie Matthews matriculate their way to Morgantown Birmingham (Ala.) Gardendale quarterback Will Crowder is the first pledge high school from the state of Alabama since Daphne (Ala.) athlete Coley White in the 2008 recruiting class. The last player recruited specifically at quarterback from Alabama was Daphne (Ala.) athlete Pat White in 2004.

--Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Charter School safety Saint McLeod is the second prospect at his position from his high school to commit to the Mountaineers in the past two years after Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Charter School safety Tykee Smith did so in the 2019 class. West Virginia is still recruiting several others at the school.