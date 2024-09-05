Advertisement
Published Sep 5, 2024
West Virginia Football Bowl Projections: Week 2
Vernon Bailey  •  WVSports
Although coming up short in game one against Penn State, West Virginia is still expected to reach a bowl game this season.

Each week, we'll review bowl projections from various publications.

Here are the latest bowl projections for West Virginia from multiple sources heading into game two.

Table Name
PublicationProjected BowlOpponentDate

Action Network

Independence

Minnesota

December 28

Athlon Sports

Liberty

Auburn

December 27

CBS Sports

Independence

Oregon State

December 28

College Football Network

Liberty

Arkansas

December 27

College Football News

StaffDNA Cure

Indiana

December 20

ESPN - Kyle Bonagura

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla

South Carolina

December 20

ESPN - Mark Schlabach

Texas Bowl

LSU

December 31

USA Today

Liberty

Auburn

December 27

