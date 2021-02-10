WVSports - West Virginia football in top nine for four-star Wade brothers

West Virginia made the cut for not one, but two four-star athletes from Spring Hill (Tn.) Summit when Destin and Keaten Wade trimmed their lists down to a top nine.

Between the two brothers, who are both ranked as four-star prospects, they share several of the same schools on their lists with West Virginia, Kentucky, Arizona State, Virginia and Mississippi on both. While it isn’t a lock the two play at the same school, it also doesn’t hurt matters.

While outside linebacker Keaten Wade, 6-foot-5, 225-pounds, trimmed his schools down to West Virginia, Arizona State, Kentucky, Virginia, Louisville, Mississippi, Michigan, LSU and Southern California.

“We’ve been dreaming about going to the same college since we were little, so I think we’ll go to the same college,” Destin said.

“Its good odds because we’ve been together since we were little, and I feel that chemistry would help build the team up at the next level so it’s possible,” Keaten said.

Inside linebackers coach Jeff Koonz is the lead recruiter for West Virginia and the Mountaineers made the cut because of the relationship the two have established with the coaches. That is a reoccurring theme for each of the programs that are in the top nine schools for both players.

“Those are the top schools that have been in communication a lot through the recruiting process. Recruitment is still open but those are the top leaders right now,” Keaten said.

And Destin felt the same.

“They’re just really genuine. Really family oriented and they kept in contact a lot and I like that the most,” he said. “Just seeing on virtual visits and stuff the campus and the coaches, too.”

Destin is being targeted as an athlete with the opportunity to play quarterback, while Keaten is primarily being targeted as an outside linebacker with the ability to fill several slots.

For now, the two brothers plan on waiting things out to see if they can visit schools if the recruiting dead period is lifted. The hope is to decide sometime during the summer.

“The overall coaching staff and stability too. How they see me in their program and how it fits me and my brother too,” Keaten said.





QUOTES WERE PROVIDED BY RIVALS.COM ANALYST CHAD SIMMONS