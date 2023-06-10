Altuner, 6-foot-3, 284-pounds, collected a number of scholarship offers but narrowed his eventual list down to West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina State and Boston College. He was initially expected to visit each of those programs but instead committed to the Mountaineers giving the program a major win.

The West Virginia football program has filled a need up front by landing a commitment from Olney (Md.) Good Counsel 2024 offensive lineman Kyle Altuner .

Along with those schools Altuner had offers from Florida State, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Kansas, Louisville and several others.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect made multiple visits to Morgantown over the course of his recruitment including for a summer camp, a junior day and the annual Gold-Blue game.

“West Virginia is a great program on the football and academics side. They play great competition and it’s not too far from my hometown,” Altuner said.

Secondary coach Shadon Brown and offensive line coach Matt Moore were the lead recruiters for Altuner and both developed a strong bond with him over the course of the process which was critical in his decision-making process.

West Virginia is targeting Altuner as an interior offensive lineman at the center spot and he has many characteristics that the coaches prioritize at those spots such as his intelligence, footwork and physicality.

Altuner becomes the fifth commitment for West Virginia in the 2024 class and represents the first along the offensive line in this cycle. Expect the program to take around three more in the class.

WVSports.com will have more with Altuner in the near future.