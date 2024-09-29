PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WOFlCV0pZRko5JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVY4WUJXSllGSjknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Tracking Newcomers: WVU Freshmen and Transfer Players Through Four Games

Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
West Virginia is now four games into the 2024 season and we take a look at where players stand in terms of meeting the four-game redshirt limit.

For the purposes of this article, we will focus on the true freshmen and newcomers to the program through the transfer portal.


PLAYERS APPEARING IN FOUR GAMES:

All of these players are likely booked for roles moving forward and are going to avoid a redshirt, especially in the case of the transfers with the option. Out of the true freshmen, Jack Sammarco has been one of the biggest surprises at tight end with his blocking ability, while spear Zae Jennings has been used on special teams and should only continue to see his role grow with the Mountaineers on defense as he develops.


PLAYERS APPEARING IN THREE GAMES:

Robinson and Farmer will almost assuredly surpass the four game threshold at the wide receiver position with head coach Neal Brown mentioning that the Mountaineers would like to get the former going given his talent level. Gabriel also is a lock to continue to play up front due to the injury to Edward Vesterinen and how he has started to take on more snaps on the defensive line. Jones has been used on special teams and that role isn't going to decrease either as he's been effective there.


PLAYERS APPEARING IN TWO GAMES:

Robinson has been used on special teams for West Virginia and Brown has made it clear that he should continue to see snaps there moving forward meaning that he is likely to avoid a redshirt this season if that continues.


PLAYERS APPEARING IN ONE GAME:

These three players each have seen time in a single game this season but Brown has said that he wants to get more out of Kinsler moving forward given the situation on the defensive line. That makes him the most likely candidate of this group to avoid a redshirt year if he makes the necessary jumps. The door also will be open for Dunbar if he can prove capable as a third running back for the program. Brown has already made it clear that Byerson will indeed be redshirting this season.


PLAYERS THAT HAVEN'T APPEARED IN A GAME:

Out of this list, the bulk are likely destined to redshirt this season although there are some interesting options in the secondary such as Washington and Boyce. Both of those players could avoid sitting out this year if they prove capable at their respective positions. And the same can be said for Hubbard as much like Dunbar he is talented but has to prove he is capable as a third back at this stage of his career.

