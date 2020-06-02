West Virginia has sold 13,200 season ticket packages according to officials.

The number is an expected spike since last week only approximately 7,500 had been sold per Matt Wells, Senior Associate Athletic Director for External Affairs.

That 13,200 is at the end of the day on the June 1 priority deadline for renewals.

But that figure does not include those that mailed their packages in as that figured will be counted over the next several days. That total is expected to be heaviest from today until Thursday.

West Virginia has not publicly released any policy for how tickets will be distributed this fall regarding any possible capacity measures, but officials continue to discuss contingency plans with medical experts for the best guidance on the issue.

With guidelines continuously changing, it is hard to know what that could look like by the time fall comes around, but Wells has said that those with season ticket packages will be given priority.

Iowa State has already adopted a capacity model based on current guidelines that would limit Jack Trice Stadium to 30,000 with all those spots going to season ticket holders. It remains to be seen if the Mountaineers will look at something similar but for now it’s something to at least keep it mind.