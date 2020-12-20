WVSports - West Virginia football to square off against Tennessee in Liberty Bowl

West Virginia will be walking in Memphis after the Mountaineers accepted an invitation to the 62nd AutoZone Liberty Bowl Sunday afternoon.

West Virginia will square off against Tennessee, who finished the season 3-7 on the season. The Mountaineers and Volunteers last squared off in 2018, a 40-14 win.

The Mountaineers will be making their first bowl under head coach Neal Brown in his second season with the program. It is the first time that the Mountaineers have made an appearance in the Liberty Bowl since squaring off against Texas A&M in 2014.

The matchup pits the Big 12 against the SEC annually.

It’s the seventh bowl game that the Mountaineers have played since joining the Big 12 in 2012.

The game will be played at 4 p.m. Dec. 31.