West Virginia had a need at punter last season and used the transfer portal to remedy it by plucking LSU graduate transfer specialist Josh Growden.

Now, a year later the Mountaineers have followed the same path by adding Troy punter Tyler Sumpter to the roster to fill another holes there.

Sumpter, also a graduate transfer, has one year of eligibility remaining and spent three seasons as the starter with the Trojans.

Over his 156 punting attempts, Sumpter averaged 41.4 yards per boot and also was a strong option as a place kicker nailing 39 of his 51 total field goals during that time. While he is accomplished in both departments and could ultimately compete for both jobs, punting is the priority for now.

The Mountaineers already had redshirt freshman Kolton McGhee and walk-on Evan Matthes on the roster, but without the benefit of spring ball the coaches were not able to get an accurate reading on where they were in their development.

That was originally set to be the plan, but this way West Virginia has covered themselves from all angles with an experienced one-year rental at the punter spot that’s been through their fires before.

Sumpter not only has experience, he has it with Brown after playing under him for two years on the field, as well as a redshirt year during his time with Troy. Brown was the only scholarship offer for Sumpter out of high school and that connection made it a natural fit.

It could be coincidence, but for two consecutive years the Mountaineers have addressed special teams needs through the transfer portal with a graduate transfer.

Growden played a significant role in the success that West Virginia had in the department last year and the fact that the coaches targeted Sumpter once he entered the portal tells you that they believe they have a chance to duplicate it this fall.

This method allows the coaches to see what they have in McGhee and Matthes this fall, while interjecting a talented and experienced option to compete. Because never of those two have kicked in a meaningful game, this provides

At worst, it gives one more season for those two younger players to get ready to compete for the starting position while raising the level of competition between the three.

West Virginia continues to operate at a scholarship deficit so the coaches have been forced to be creative with how they address positions of need and this has been no different. Still, filling a hole like punter, one of the biggest roster questions remaining, with somebody as experienced as Sumpter is a win-win for both parties.

The Mountaineers have filled concerns over what will occur there, while Sumpter is reunited with the original coaches that recruited him and has a chance to kick on the biggest stage. It remains to be seen if this will be a blueprint moving forward, but for now it’s a formula that has worked.