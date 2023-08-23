Athletic Director Wren Baker understands the importance of regional rivalries on the schedule for West Virginia given their position without many in the Big 12 Conference.

But perhaps none are as critical at Pittsburgh.

“We would probably prefer that be Pitt. That game, I’m not a brain surgeon, but it didn’t take very long to figure out that’s a very important game for our fan base and theirs and the area/region,” he said.

The Mountaineers and Panthers have squared off in the Backyard Brawl 105 times on the football field and with the two being situated just 75-miles away from one another it simply makes sense.

Conference realignment separated the two long-time rivals for over a decade, but after renewing the series last season the teams have six more scheduled games after this season in Morgantown. Those dates are a home-and home set for 2025 and 2025 and then four more games from 2029-2032.

On the basketball side, West Virginia will host Pittsburgh Dec. 6 and the two parties have discussed a possible extension to that series as well. The pair have met 189 times on the hardwood.

Overall, Baker has made his intentions clear to Pittsburgh Athletic Director Heather Lyke, who has known for a number of years even prior to stepping into his current role. The two spoke several months back to discuss the possibility of extending that hoops series.

“I know there is a willingness to extend on our part in pretty much every sport our series with Pitt,” he said. “I believe that’s the case on their end. She was pretty positive when I talked to her.”

Baker doesn’t know exactly what that could mean whether it would be every year, every other year or even taking a break and then resuming the series in football but it is something he’d like to follow back up with and see how the Panthers feel on the issue.