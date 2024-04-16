The West Virginia basketball program is set to hire Illinois assistant coach Chester Frazier to the first coaching staff under Darian DeVries.

The veteran assistant will be the associate head coach with the Mountaineers.

The news had been reported by multiple outlets over the weekend but was then directly confirmed by Illinois head coach Brad Underwood.

Frazier joined the Illini program in 2021 with over a decade of high major experience under his belt. It also was a return to his alma mater where he was the starting point guard for Illinois from 2006-09.

During his time at Illinois, the basketball program won a share of the 2022 Big 10 championship and the 2024 Big 10 Tournament title while advancing to the Elite 8.

Before his stop in Champaign as a coach, Frazier was the associate head coach at Virginia Tech for two seasons and spent seven at Kansas State as an assistant.

Now, the Baltimore native will return back to his eastern roots with the Mountaineers.

Frazier is a dynamic recruiter and was responsible for several high-level recruits during his time with the Illini including top 100 players in guard Jayden Epps, guard Sencire Harris and forward Amani Hansberry.

Frazier has connections not only in the D-M-V region but the Carolinas and various other areas on the East Coast which makes this a plus hire for DeVries for many reasons.

