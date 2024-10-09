West Virginia lands four-star guard Odih

The Rivals.com four-star prospect took an official visit to West Virginia during the weekend of the Penn State football game and left that experience highly impressed with the program overall.

Odih, 6-foot-4, 190-pounds, selected the Mountaineers over a final six that included Rutgers, Colorado, Louisville, Oklahoma State and Creighton. It was believed that West Virginia and Rutgers were the two schools at the forefront of his recruitment in recent weeks.

The West Virginia basketball program has reeled in a major piece in the 2025 recruiting class with a commitment from Santa Clarita (Ca.) Southern California Academy 2025 guard Kelvin Odih .

“My visit was great. The program was very family-oriented. They were honest and straight up, the facilities were incredible,” he said.

The Mountaineers got involved with Odih fairly late in the process extending a scholarship offer July 24, but the Big 12 Conference program made him a clear priority which stood out to the versatile guard. The coaches made it clear that there was a role from him early on in his career in Morgantown.

“They plan on me coming in there and having an impact right away,” he said.

Assistant Tom Ostrom served as the lead recruiter for Odih and was a constant presence in his recruitment from that point forward, while head coach Darian DeVries also played a critical role. The Mountaineers made it a point to see Odih as much as possible.

West Virginia is targeting Odih anywhere from the one to the three and a big factor in his decision was how he fit into what the Mountaineers want to do on both ends of the floor. He also is a standout defender which makes him a strong addition for the DeVries’ class.

“I fit in perfectly with their fast offense in transition and a lot of cutting as well,” he said.

Odih becomes the second commitment for West Virginia in the 2025 class behind Huntington Prep (W.Va.) wing Braydon Hawthorne and represents a major addition for the Mountaineers as the coaching staff looks to build the future roster.

WVSports.com will have more on the commitment of Odih in the near future.