Published Jan 10, 2025
West Virginia lands transfer safety Harrington
Keenan Cummings  •  WVSports
West Virginia has added another commitment from Washington defensive back transfer Justin Harrington.

Harrington, 6-foot-3, 209-pounds, spent only one season at Washington where he appeared in eight games and recorded a total of three tackles.

Prior to that he was at Oklahoma where he spent three seasons. Harrington redshirted in the first year before playing in 15 games over the next two including starting at the cheetah position for two games prior to a season ending injury during the 2023 season.

The North Carolina native started his career at Bakersfield College where he recorded 97 tackles and 7 interceptions in two years before transferring to Oklahoma.

Harrington has one season left in his career.

