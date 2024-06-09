West Virginia has been looking to fill the backend of the defense with talented options and Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork 2025 cornerback Elgin Sessions fits that criteria. Sessions, 6-foot-0, 170-pounds, picked the Mountaineers over scholarship offers from Duke, Georgia Tech, Stanford, Wake Forest and a number of others after taking an official visit to campus June 7-9. The Mountaineers had been involved with Sessions for quite some time extending a scholarship offer in January and building a connection from that point forward. Secondary coach ShaDon Brown served as the lead recruiter for Sessions and developed a strong bond with him.

The trip to Morgantown was the second official visit for Sessions after previously visiting Duke. He also has an official visit set for Georgia Tech but now isn’t expected to take that trip. Sessions is being targeted as a cornerback with the possibility to move around to multiple spots in the defensive secondary given his versatility in the back end including nickel. He is coming off a season where he recorded 39 Tackles, 12 pass breakups, 2 interceptions and 2 forced fumbles showcasing his overall abilities across the board. He is the tenth overall pledge for the program in the class and is the second in the defensive backfield with Huntington (W.Va.) 2025 athlete Zah Jackson. WVSports.com breaks down the commitment of Sessions and what it means for the West Virginia Mountaineers football program both now and in the future. Skill set: Sessions has strong coverage abilities and is able to track the ball well. He fluidly moves and has the ability to flip his hips and run in coverage situations. The South Carolina product also uses his length well to get his hands up and knock away the football if he doesn’t come down with it. Also, a physical tackler, Sessions has the ability to provide support from the secondary and is active attempting to punch the ball out as well. He plays bigger than his size. There is a lot of versatility here as well as Sessions could fill multiple roles in the backend of the defense.