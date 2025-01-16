West Virginia Mountaineers: Commitment 101: Keenan Eck

The West Virginia football program has added another commitment from the junior college ranks with a pledge from Glendora (Ca.) Citrus College edge Keenan Eck. Eck, 6-foot-3, 225-pounds, emerged on the West Virginia radar after head coach Rich Rodriguez took over with bandits coach Jeff Casteel and defensive assistant Jake Casteel serving as his lead recruiters. The California native received a scholarship offer from the Mountaineers Jan. 11 after he was scheduled to take an official visit the day before to get a look at Morgantown.

Eck spent this past season at Citrus College where he recorded 26 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 6 sacks. Prior to that, he was at Black Hills State and recorded 13 tackles and 8.5 sacks along with 4 forced fumbles. Eck is being targeted as a boundary side edge or linebacker in the West Virginia scheme and the coaching staff was impressed with his athleticism as well as his coverage ability. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining in his college career and joins Wyoming transfer defensive end Braden Siders as pass rushing additions. WVSports.com breaks down the commitment of Eck and what it means to the West Virginia Mountaineers football program both now and in the future. Skill set: Eck is a quick linebacker that can use his speed to get under or around offensive tackles when coming off the edge. Possesses a good first step which allows him to defeat blockers and is at his best when rushing the passer off the edge. Has the versatility to put his hand in the dirt or line up as a standup option. Eck displays good pursuit in the run game and can get downhill in a hurry. Plays with a high energy level and often contacts the ball carriers like he is shot out of a cannon. Has to be crafty with his pass rushing given his lack of size, but in college he will likely not be a true defensive lineman. Like most pass rushers, Eck will need to play with better leverage but overall, the skill set is one that presents a lot to like out of the junior college prospect.