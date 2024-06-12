The West Virginia football program has added to the future defensive line with a commitment from Upper Marlboro (Md.) Wise 2025 defensive end Taylor Brown. Brown, 6-foot-4, 250-pounds, picked the Big 12 Conference program over scholarship offers from Pittsburgh, Boston College, Memphis, Temple, James Madison and Marshall among others. The defensive lineman moved onto the Mountaineers radar in April when he took an unofficial visit to campus and earned a scholarship offer from defensive line coach AJ Jackson. From there, things only continued to build between the pair leading to his return to campus for an official visit June 7-9.

West Virginia is targeting Brown as a defensive end and likes how he displays the ability to rush off the edge. As a junior, Brown recorded 11.5 tackles for loss for Wise High School. Brown gives West Virginia their first defensive line commitment in the 2025 recruiting class and now represents the 12th prospect to pick the Mountaineers in the current cycle. WVSports.com breaks down the commitment of Brown and what it means to the West Virginia Mountaineers football program both now and in the future. Skill set: Brown has good size and uses his hands well to defeat blockers and disrupt plays in the backfield. Possesses good strength and once he is able to get his hands on a ball carrier usually takes them to the ground. He has a good motor and plays to the whistle which is a quality that is critical up front. The talented defensive lineman also displays the versatility to move around to various spots up front which is what the Mountaineers are searching for when it comes to filling those positions. Has the type of frame that you want to add even more size and strength. While his best football is ahead of him, it’s easy to see why Brown became a prospect that moved onto the radar for the Mountaineers.