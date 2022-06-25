West Virginia Mountaineers football adds legacy DL McIntyre to 2023 class

McIntyre, 6-foot-4, 280-pounds, is the son of former the Mountaineers defensive end and linebacker of the same name in the early 2000’s He selected West Virginia over other offers from N.C. State, Pittsburgh, Washington State, Mississippi State and South Florida, among others.

West Virginia has rounded out the interior defensive line in the 2023 recruiting class with a commitment from legacy prospect Port St. Lucie (Fla.) Treasure Coast 2023 defensive lineman Corey McIntyre, Jr .

The Rivals.com three-star prospect was recruited by defensive line coach AJ Jackson and developed a good rapport with the assistant. The official visit to Morgantown this past weekend was the second for McIntyre after previously stopping by Washington State.

McIntyre received a scholarship offer from the Mountaineers last October and things have only continued to build between him and the coaching staff. That culminated in his official visit to campus where he was able to get a complete look at what the football program had to offer.

West Virginia is targeting McIntyre as a defensive tackle and has been impressed not only with his size but his get off and ability to cause disruption from the position.

McIntyre becomes the fourth defensive lineman to select the Mountaineers in the 2023 recruiting class joining Covington (Ga.) Newton defensive tackle Justin Benton, Beaufort (S.C.) 2023 defensive lineman Eamon Smalls and Spartanburg (S.C.) defensive lineman Cameron Jackson.

He becomes the 16th overall commitment for West Virginia this cycle.

WVSports.com will have more with McIntyre in the near future.