West Virginia Mountaineers football lands top OL target Williams

Williams, 6-foot-7, 305-pounds, selected the Mountaineers over offers from Georgia, Florida State, North Carolina State, Georgia Tech, Oregon, Virginia, Syracuse, Duke, Arizona State and more.

West Virginia is looking to round out the offensive line class and the Mountaineers took a big step with a commitment from Macon (Ga.) Northeast 2023 offensive lineman Johnny Williams .

The Rivals.com three-star prospect took his first official visit to Morgantown over the weekend and left impressed enough to offer up his pledge to the Big 12 Conference program. It wasn’t the first time that Williams had been to Morgantown as he visited during the spring, but it was the most comprehensive.

Williams is slated to play offensive tackle for the Mountaineers and has an impressive combination of size, athleticism and good feet for a 300-plus pounder.

Offensive line coach Matt Moore served as the lead recruiter for Williams and it’s a major victory on the recruiting trail for the Mountaineers to lock him up at this stage. Williams had become one of the top targets on the board for the program and

Williams continues a strong run for West Virginia in the 2023 class and gives the program yet another win in the state of Georgia in this cycle.

He becomes the second offensive lineman to pick the Mountaineers joining Downingtown (Pa.) Downingtown West 2023 offensive lineman Cooper Young. Williams is the 17th commitment overall.

WVSports.com will have more with Williams in the near future.