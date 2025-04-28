West Virginia Mountaineers: Transfer 101: Jordan McCants

During that time the Alabama native worked his way up the depth chart from just three appearances in his first year, to 87 offensive snaps as a redshirt freshman and then starting all 14-games in 2024.

McCants, 5-foot-11, 173-pounds, is a wide receiver with an experience playing under Rich Rodriguez already spending three years with the Gamecocks football program.

The roster reconstruction continues for the West Virginia football program and the latest addition comes from Jacksonville State wide receiver Jordan McCants .

This past season McCants hauled in 15 catches for 146 yards.

McCants has two seasons of eligibility remaining in his career.

Overall, McCants becomes the eighth transfer wide receiver addition for West Virginia since Rodriguez took over the program and the third for the Mountaineers since the spring portal window opened joining South Carolina State transfer Justin Smith-Brown and North Carolina transfer Christian Hamilton.

WVSports.com breaks down the transfer commitment of McCants and what it means to the West Virginia Mountaineers football program both now and in the future.

The data:

McCants is coming off the most productive season of his college career playing a total of 422 of his 509 career snaps. The transfer wide receiver spent most of his time last season at outside wide receiver with 370 of his snaps between the left and right side but did appear on 52 snaps in the slot.

McCants was only targeted 26 times during his redshirt sophomore campaign and hauled in 15 of those with his average depth of target being 11.0 yards. He averaged 9.7 yards per catch.

Fitting the program:

McCants does have experience in the offensive scheme and familiarity with Rodriguez and what his coaching staff want out of the position. He earned the trust of the coaches to start all 14 games a season ago and is still developing coming off the best output of his college career.

The familiarity here is likely a key catalyst in this reunion coupled with the fact that West Virginia needs quality depth and options that the coaching staff can trust.

McCants does have two years left and figures to be an option that could play inside or outside with the Mountaineers depending on the biggest need.

Recruiting the position:

At this stage, it’s impossible to rule out any more additions at any position on the roster. It’s become abundantly clear that once the spring concluded, the Mountaineers were going to be highly aggressive bringing in more players to not only fill major needs but add quality depth to the roster. West Virginia continues to offer transfer wide receivers so at this junction it’s likely the additions aren’t finished.