Junior center Zach Frazier has been invited and accepted to participate in the 2024 Reese's Senior Bowl.

Frazier, who has played 45 games during his time with the Mountaineers football program, has developed into one of the premier centers in the nation.

The Fairmont native has started on the West Virginia offensive line since his true freshman season and has done so in 44-career games.

A pre-season all-American candidate, Frazier would have one season of eligibility remaining if he elected to pursue it.

The game is set for Feb. 3, 2024.