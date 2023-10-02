West Virginia redshirt junior quarterback Garrett Greene returned from an ankle injury that essentially cost him the past two games to lead the Mountaineers to a 24-21 road win over TCU.

But it was something that almost didn’t happen.

Greene practiced a little bit Tuesday this past week but didn’t practice on Wednesday. At that point head coach Neal Brown was planning on going with backup quarterback Nicco Marchiol as Greene was only operating at around 75 percent while the redshirt freshman was healthy.

That way Greene would have around two weeks to prepare for the next matchup against Houston.

However, at the end of practice Wednesday it was Marchiol that rolled his ankle and by Thursday morning it was clear that he was going to be limited himself.

Thursday is typically used as a walk-through day where quarterbacks don’t throw but when it became apparent that Marchiol was going to be limited Brown approached his starter.

“You didn’t throw yesterday, let’s see what it looks like. If you can push off your back foot to throw it. If you can show me, this is your opportunity. If you can show me, you can play and be close to 100 percent then it’s your chance,” Brown recalled.

Related: PFF: Grades from West Virginia vs. TCU