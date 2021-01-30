WVSports - West Virginia rallies late, but falls to Florida

After admittedly playing unlike himself the last two games, Derek Culver appears to have returned to his comfort zone.

Yet, despite the junior forward scoring a team-high 28 points — including 21 in the first half — No. 11 West Virginia was unable to escape defeat at the hands of the Florida Gators on Saturday afternoon, falling 85-80.

Culver’s first-half dominance pushed West Virginia (11-5) in front early, but it wasn’t exactly smooth sailing for the Mountaineers down the stretch. Florida (10-5), receiving 21 points from forward Colin Castleton, was almost always just behind the Mountaineers, preventing them from building much of any separation.

For most of the first half, the two teams were eerily similar — having nearly identical stats in shots made from the field and 3-point shooting, among others. Yet, a handful of times in the first half and into the second half, the Gators were able to wrestle away the Mountaineers’ lead.

After West Virginia returned from halftime with a 42-37 lead, things were going the Mountaineers’ way until Florida took the lead around seven minutes in. From that point on, the two teams continued to go back and forth on holding the lead.

It wasn’t until Florida knocked down a 3-point jumper with four minutes remaining did things begin to look seriously in doubt for the Mountaineers.

The Gators were able to hold off the Mountaineers just enough, knocking down critical baskets late in addition to crucial defensive stops.

While the Mountaineers did come close a handful of times, trimming the lead to one on multiple occasions, their efforts were in vain.

Florida guard Tyree Appleby knocked down two free throws in the game’s final minute to make it a two possession game, essentially sealing the Mountaineers’ fate.

Culver’s 28 points led the team and, along with 12 rebounds, he earned his eight double-double of the season.

Two other Mountaineers scored in double figures: Sean McNeil with 21 and Taz Sherman with 11.

Next Game: West Virginia will hit the road for the team’s next matchup. The Mountaineers will take on Iowa State on Tuesday, with the opening tipoff set for 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ through Big 12 Now.