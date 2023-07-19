The strength of West Virginai's 2023 football team will likely be the offensive line and media from around the country are rating the unit among the best in the Big 12 Conference.

In terms of snaps played last season, the big men up front show a great deal of experience. Zach Frazier (883 snaps), Wyatt Milum (851 snaps), Doug Nester (807 snaps), Ja'Quay Hubbard (509 snaps), Tomas Rimac (440 snaps) and Brandon Yates (406 snaps).

That experience led PFF College to name three Mountaineer linemen to their Preseason All-Big 12 Offensive Team. Zach Frazier was the pick at center, Wyatt Milum at tackle and Doug Nester was the top selection at guard.

Heartland College Sports ranks West Virginia's line as the third-best in the conference, behind only Kansas State and Texas.

The Mountaineers quietly return one of the top units in college football, with All-American center Zach Frazier leading the way

The Mountaineer offensive line will also benefit from a talented and deep pool of running backs. Both units should help with the progression of WVU's young quarterbacks.

