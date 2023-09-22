“There are going to be some demotions and promotions so decreased snaps for some people,” head coach Neal Brown said.

In that contest, the Mountaineers recorded three interceptions and allowed just 8 completions for 81 yards to the Panthers. Some of that is directly tied to the struggles of the Pittsburgh passing game, but the secondary seemed to rise to the challenge after being singled out in the lead up to the game.

The play of the West Virginia secondary was under a microscope after two shaky weeks to begin the season but perhaps the Pittsburgh game can serve as a turning point.

That did prove true as the Mountaineers only played two players at cornerback in Beanie Bishop and Malachi Ruffin, both of which recorded an interception, while Aubrey Burks, Anthony Wilson and Marcis Floyd saw the most reps at the two safety positions.

It was certainly a step forward for the unit which needed a confidence boost after struggling mightily in the opener at Penn State and then allowing some chunk plays against Duquesne. The front seven worked in perfect harmony with the backend as the Mountaineers were able to get pressure and force Panthers quarterback Phil Jurkovec into difficult situations over and over.

It also was an affirmation of the trust that the front seven displayed in the secondary despite the early season struggles. And even if it’s only for a game, the unit played their best overall of the season.

“They always believed in us, just keep being you all we’re going to do us and get home. They see we’re coming along and trying to take advantage of our opportunities when they’re getting pressure, we’re trying to pick the ball off and cause turnovers,” safety Aubrey Burks said.

Burks, who’s interception changed the game early, was playing a cover three like a rogue corner and while plastering his man saw the ball in the air and made a play. Those type of efforts simply weren’t there earlier in the season and the same can be said for the other two interceptions.

The confidence of the group wasn’t shaken despite the struggles because they believe they are capable of much more and can play a role in making this an improved defensive unit over a year ago.

“I knew they were going to pass and force the secondary to play well and I think we stepped up big tonight,” cornerback Beanie Bishop said.

The defense is far from a finished product, but moving forward as long as each part does their job and continues to improve with their eyes as well as not allowing wide receivers a free run.

“Fairly criticized over the last year and half. Those guys go out tonight and get three interceptions,” Brown said of the secondary. “Pitt struggled the whole game after the first drive.”

Now, it’s about making that the standard moving forward starting with Texas Tech.