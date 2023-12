West Virginia freshmen Jahiem White and Rodney Gallagher used social media today to confirm that they both intend to return to Morgantown for the 2024 football season.

White, a freshman All-American running back, rushed for 792 yards this season for the Mountaineers. Gallagher pulled in 10 receptions from his wide receiver position and added 87 yards rushing.

Embed content not available

Embed content not available

