WVSports - Wide receiver room ‘embracing’ improvement to begin spring

Spring football is often a time for reflection.

West Virginia finished last season with a 6-4 record and a bowl win in a year that was far from normal. Yet, the Mountaineers are not making any excuses, at least in the wide receiver room.

With then-redshirt junior quarterback Jarret Doege under center, the Mountaineers were ranked No. 6 in the Big 12 last season in passing offense — not exactly an awful effort, but one that leaves much to be desired.

For the team’s benefit, the group of pass catchers is looking to grow.

“They know obviously improvement needs to be made in a variety of areas, and they’re embracing it, so (I’m) really pleased with that,” co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Gerad Parker said on Monday. “The veteran guys are becoming veteran guys, meaning we’ve actually got leadership. Some guys (are) really trying to take it forward and being able to respond to negative results as well as positives, so that part’s been really well from our vets.”

Propelled by Winston Wright, the unit returns the majority of its reps from a season ago. Wright led the team with 553 receiving yards, and each receiver to tally 100 or more yards — but one, T.J. Simmons — is returning.

Further adding to the position’s depth is a handful of youth, including a redshirt freshman from Michigan and a four-star true freshman from Maryland, among others.

Kaden Prather is the freshman, a highly-sought receiver from Germantown, Maryland. He received 40 scholarship offers, including some from Big 12 rivals like Baylor, Oklahoma and Texas, before signing with the Mountaineers last December.

“KP is here with us and really starting to learn how to practice and be a college guy,” Parker said. “The guys have really embraced him and really like him; he’s really become a guy. He’s really conscientious and works.

"He’s made some plays early in the spring which always helps. Of course, it’s going to always be the learning curve with an offense that’s much different than what he’s used to and the pace of practice and all those things, and he’s really taken on to the learning very well.”

Parker says that Devell Washington, the receiver from Arthur Hill High School in Michigan, is in a similar spot and reaping many of the same benefits.

“First real spring for Devell Washington (and) he’s really embracing learning,” Parker said. “Still got to take some steps in that department, but he’s a really good, strong kid that’s worked really hard in the weight room and his body looks so much better.”

It’s not just the duo that have made strides, according to Parker.

“As a group we look different, and that’s really going to help us build confidence,” Parker said. “That’s where we’re at. I’ve told the guys, not to give too much on the answer, but it's a group that really needs to get lost in the work.

"That’s not to give some punch line or be an interview guy — we just need to get lost in the work and don’t get too high when we play well, don’t get too low when something bad happens and just get lost in the work and go have fun playing. I really believe we are doing that better right now. We’ve got to sustain it."