WVSports.com Player of the Week: Josiah Trotter

West Virginia's Josiah Trotter has been named WVSports.com Player of the Week.

Trotter had 12 tackles, including six solo tackles, and one quarterback hurry in the loss to Iowa State. He earned a 74.0 PFF grade, the third-highest on the Mountaineer defense against the Cyclones.

This season, the freshman linebacker has accumulated impressive stats: 46 tackles, 1.5 tackles for a loss, 0.5 sacks, one interception, two quarterback hurries, and two pass breakups.

Trotter is also our Newcomer of the Week for the third time this season, and this marks his second time as WVSports.com's Player of the Week.