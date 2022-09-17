

West Virginia clinched their first win of the season in a blowout game against Towson 65-7, much to the delight of the home crowd.

WVU came into the matchup with an 0-2 record, their first 0-2 start to a season since 1979.

This game marked West Virginia’s second-ever contest with the Tigers, and the Mountaineers continued their winning trend. In the two teams' last matchup, WVU dominated 54-0, a score quite reminiscent of today’s game.

The Mountaineers started the game at the 25 yard-line and scored in no time, marching 75 yards down the field in just over 3 and a half minutes before finding wide receiver Kaden Prather in the end zone on a nice 2-yard touchdown pass from JT Daniels. Running back Tony Mathis Jr. picked up 47 yards on 5 rushes, with a long of 25 on the drive.

Towson’s D’Ago Hunter then stunned West Virginia’s special teams with a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to even the score. Towson would not score again.

West Virginia struck back on the following drive, again pushing the ball 75 yards downfield before scoring another touchdown, this time on a 3-yard rush by Mathis Jr. A 20-yard pass to Prather on 3rd and 12 highlighted the drive, setting up the WVU offense on the three-yard line, which would lead to the Mathis Jr. touchdown on the following play.

After a three and out by Towson, running back CJ Donaldson scored an 82-yard touchdown rush on the first play of the drive, the longest rushing touchdown since former running back Leddie Brown’s 87-yard touchdown rush versus Kansas in 2020.

Another three and out by Towson set WVU up with great field position on the Tigers’ 46, following a 27-yard punt.

West Virginia would find themselves up 21-7 to close out the first quarter.

WVU started the 2nd quarter strong, completing a 13-yard pass to wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton on 4th and 9 to continue their drive. A three-yard rush by Donaldson would put him in the end-zone for the second time in the game, just six plays later.

After another empty possession from Towson, the Mountaineers struck again, this time on a two-yard rushing touchdown by Mathis Jr.

Towson, still yet to generate a first down, punted on the following possession.

West Virginia began their next drive with a 51-yard completion to wide receiver Sam James, but they were unable to come away with a touchdown for the first drive of the game, settling instead for a 26-yard field goal.

The Mountaineers would put the ball in the end-zone once more before the half on a one-yard carry from Donaldson, his third touchdown of the day.

The first half was a commanding one for West Virginia as they outscored the Tigers 45-7. Towson was dominated in every statistical category, the most noteworthy being West Virginia’s 415 total yards generated, to Towson’s 56.

The second half didn’t offer much more hope for the Tigers, as West Virginia continued to dominate for the duration of the game.

A fumble recovery by the Mountaineers, along with quarterbacks Garret Greene, Nicco Marchiol, and Will Crowder’s first touchdowns of the season, highlighted the second half of play.

West Virginia will look to even their record Thursday night versus Virginia Tech.





