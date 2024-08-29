PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WOFlCV0pZRko5JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVY4WUJXSllGSjknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
football

WVU Football Announces Uniforms for Home Opener Against Penn State

Wesley Shoemaker • WVSports
Staff Writer

West Virginia football will wear new uniforms this weekend when they take the field against Penn State on Saturday.

Their week one combination will feature them wearing a blue helmet, gold jerseys, and blue pants.

WVU unveiled a new set of uniforms this past spring at their spring game, featuring new designs with pieces of traditional uniforms as well.

The Mountaineers and Nittany Lions are playing each other for the second time in as many years with PSU winning last year's matchup, 38-15.

PSU will be wearing all white for Saturday's game, which is shaping up to be one of the premier games to open the college football season. The Mountaineers are coming off a 9-4 season, while PSU went 10-3.

Kickoff from Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown is set for noon on Saturday and the game will be televised on FOX.

Photo Credit: WVU Football
Photo Credit: WVU Football
Photo Credit: WVU Football
Photo Credit: WVU Football
Photo Credit: WVU Football
Photo Credit: WVU Football

----------

