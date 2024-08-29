West Virginia football will wear new uniforms this weekend when they take the field against Penn State on Saturday.

Their week one combination will feature them wearing a blue helmet, gold jerseys, and blue pants.

WVU unveiled a new set of uniforms this past spring at their spring game, featuring new designs with pieces of traditional uniforms as well.

The Mountaineers and Nittany Lions are playing each other for the second time in as many years with PSU winning last year's matchup, 38-15.

PSU will be wearing all white for Saturday's game, which is shaping up to be one of the premier games to open the college football season. The Mountaineers are coming off a 9-4 season, while PSU went 10-3.

Kickoff from Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown is set for noon on Saturday and the game will be televised on FOX.