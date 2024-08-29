WVU Football Announces Uniforms for Home Opener Against Penn State
West Virginia football will wear new uniforms this weekend when they take the field against Penn State on Saturday.
Their week one combination will feature them wearing a blue helmet, gold jerseys, and blue pants.
WVU unveiled a new set of uniforms this past spring at their spring game, featuring new designs with pieces of traditional uniforms as well.
The Mountaineers and Nittany Lions are playing each other for the second time in as many years with PSU winning last year's matchup, 38-15.
PSU will be wearing all white for Saturday's game, which is shaping up to be one of the premier games to open the college football season. The Mountaineers are coming off a 9-4 season, while PSU went 10-3.
Kickoff from Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown is set for noon on Saturday and the game will be televised on FOX.
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe