WVU Football Announces Uniforms for Texas Tech game

West Virginia unveiled the uniform combination they plan to wear this weekend when they face Texas Tech.

Their combination will feature them wearing blue helmets, white jerseys, and white pants.

So far this season, WVU has worn blue helmets five times, white jerseys four times, and white pants two times.

According to WVUniforms 304 on X, WVU is 18-15 all-time in this uniform and they last wore these on the road against Houston in 2023.

West Virginia is coming off a win over UCF, while Texas Tech is coming off a win over Oklahoma State as it is both team's regular-season finale.

Kickoff is set for noon on Saturday and the game will be televised on FS1.