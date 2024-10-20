Advertisement

in other news

Snaps an issue WVU knows they need to get fixed against Kansas State

Snaps an issue WVU knows they need to get fixed against Kansas State

WVU hoping snapping issues get fixed against Kansas State

 • Wesley Shoemaker
Photos: WVU vs Charleston 2024

Photos: WVU vs Charleston 2024

Let's go inside the action of West Virginia's exhibition win over the University of Charleston. 

 • Justin Price
College Gameday makes their picks for Kansas State vs. West Virginia

College Gameday makes their picks for Kansas State vs. West Virginia

College Gameday picks Kansas State vs. West Virginia

 • Wesley Shoemaker
Proven pass rusher Ty French adjusting to life at the Power Four level

Proven pass rusher Ty French adjusting to life at the Power Four level

Ty French had a productive career during his time at Gardner-Webb.

 • Keenan Cummings
National Statistical Rankings for West Virginia Football: Week Seven

National Statistical Rankings for West Virginia Football: Week Seven

We dive into the 2024 season numbers to see where the Mountaineers stand statistically after six games.

 • Vernon Bailey

in other news

Snaps an issue WVU knows they need to get fixed against Kansas State

Snaps an issue WVU knows they need to get fixed against Kansas State

WVU hoping snapping issues get fixed against Kansas State

 • Wesley Shoemaker
Photos: WVU vs Charleston 2024

Photos: WVU vs Charleston 2024

Let's go inside the action of West Virginia's exhibition win over the University of Charleston. 

 • Justin Price
College Gameday makes their picks for Kansas State vs. West Virginia

College Gameday makes their picks for Kansas State vs. West Virginia

College Gameday picks Kansas State vs. West Virginia

 • Wesley Shoemaker
Advertisement
Published Oct 20, 2024
WVU Football Interviews: Kansas State Post Game 2024
circle avatar
Vernon Bailey  •  WVSports
Publisher
Twitter
@WVSportsDotCom

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown and Mountaineer players Nicco Marchiol and Trey Lathan discuss the Kansas State loss.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe

•Like us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok

West Virginia
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement