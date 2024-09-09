West Virginia claimed four spots on PFF's Big 12 Team of the Week for Week 2. PFF's selections are based on the player grades they assign following each game.

Kole Taylor earned the spot at tight end, while three Mountaineers made the offensive line: left tackle Wyatt Milum, left guard Tomas Rimac, and center Brandon Yates.

Rimac led the group with an 89.5 grade against Albany, followed by Milum's 86.6. Taylor received an 85.3, while Yates earned a 76.9.