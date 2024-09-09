PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WOFlCV0pZRko5JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVY4WUJXSllGSjknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
WVU Places Four Players on PFF's Big 12 Team of the Week

Vernon Bailey • WVSports
Publisher
@WVSportsDotCom
Publisher of WVSports.com

West Virginia claimed four spots on PFF's Big 12 Team of the Week for Week 2. PFF's selections are based on the player grades they assign following each game.

Kole Taylor earned the spot at tight end, while three Mountaineers made the offensive line: left tackle Wyatt Milum, left guard Tomas Rimac, and center Brandon Yates.

Rimac led the group with an 89.5 grade against Albany, followed by Milum's 86.6. Taylor received an 85.3, while Yates earned a 76.9.

Related: PFF Grades from West Virginia vs. Albany

----------

