West Virginia is expected to lose an original member of Neal Brown's first coaching staff in Morgantown with Sean Reagan expected to take the offensive coordinator role at Troy per reports.

The news was first reported by Matt Zenitz.

Reagan arrived with Brown in 2019 and has spent four of those five year as the quarterbacks coach, although he did oversee the tight ends in 2022.

Reagan has previous experience at Troy coming over with Brown in 2019 and having been on staff from 2011-18 in roles such as quarterbacks coach, quarterbacks and running backs coach and as the co-offensive coordinator.

West Virginia now will have a need to fill in the quarterback room when the hire becomes official. This is now the second coach this off-season to head to Troy under new head coach Gerald Parker after safeties coach Dontae Wright left to take the co-defensive coordinator role with the Trojans.

Brown has already filled one vacancy by hiring outside linebackers coach Victor Cabral to replace Wright on the staff.