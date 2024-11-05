WVU's Ofri Naveh announces plan to redshirt during 2024-2025 season

West Virginia forward Ofri Naveh announced he will be redshirting during the 2024-2025 season.

Naveh announced this on social media, saying this is in the best interest of his overall development as a player, and it's a decision he made ahead of WVU's game last night against Robert Morris.

"After careful consideration, I have decided to redshirt this season. This decision, which was made prior to our game last night, is one I believe will be the right step for my development and future," Naveh said.

Naveh played in 24 games last season, starting seven of them. He averaged 13.8 minutes per game, scoring 2.6 points per game and 2.5 rebounds per game.

Naveh is a 6-foot-6 forward and was the only returner from last year's roster on this team.

"I love WVU and feel incredibly grateful to be a part of this team. Though I won't be on the court, I'm fully committed to working hard, ushing my teammates, and supporting our program in every way I can," Naveh later said in his statement.

Naveh will have three years of eligibility remaining after this season.