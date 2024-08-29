WVSports.com takes a trip down memory lane and takes a look at current Penn State players that at one time were recruited by West Virginia. We’ll examine their recruitment as well as how they have turned out in college. So without any further waiting, which Nittany Lions were once West Virginia targets on the recruiting trail?

West Virginia extended an offer to Singleton, but it didn't matter for much as he committed to Penn State during the summer. Singleton had 941 yards and 10 touchdowns as a true freshman with the latter being a record for the Nittany Lions. Followed that up by rushing for 752 yards and 8 touchdowns as a sophomore. Will be one of the focuses of the offense for the Nittany Lions.

West Virginia was heavily involved with Saunders hosting him for multiple visits and was very much in the picture of his recruitment early on into things. But Saunders eventually would eventually select Penn State over the Mountaineers and a long list of other options. The Ohio native only appeared in two games as a true freshman but as a sophomore played in 12 games on defense and special teams.

West Virginia offered Fisher and was involved but never really was able to make up much ground in his recruitment as he would commit to Penn State. The pass rusher has played primarily as a reserve over his first few seasons but did appear in all 13 games last season and recorded 17 tackles and 3.5 sacks.

West Virginia offered Wheatley but things never really progressed much further than that. He appeared in 12 games in 2022 as a defensive back with 24 tackles and 2 interceptions and followed that up by recording 24 tackles across 13 games.

West Virginia jumped into the mix with a scholarship offer to Carter but there was never really much interest on his side of things. Committed to Penn State and made a major impact in his first season as he compiled 56 tackles and 6.5 sacks as a true freshman. He then started all 13 games and recorded 48 tackles, 4.5 sacks and an interception while earning first-team all-Big 10 honors.

Elsdon looked as if he was set to commit to West Virginia as the Mountaineers had surged to the forefront of his recruitment after an offer in the summer. He took several visits to campus and built a strong connection with Blake Seiler. However, after a camp stop at Penn State the Nittany Lions extended a scholarship offer and that was effectively a wrap on his recruitment. Elsdon started 12 games in 2022 and had 44 tackles and a sack in the Penn State defense. Last year, Elsdon played in all 13 games on defense and special teams while recording 21 tackles.

Running backs coach Chad Scott jumped into the mix for Durant and there was some strong interest early in the process between the two. However, as things developed the Mountaineers fell out of favor and were unable to get him to campus. Durant would take several trips but eventually committed to Penn State. Had 5 tackles and a sack after appearing in all 12 games during his true freshman campaign but played in all 13 games the following season with 11 starts while recording 17 tackles.

In a familiar tale, West Virginia jumped into the mix with a scholarship offer and had a chance to pull Nelson early in the process but after Penn State offered they took the edge. He camped with the Mountaineers but ultimately committed to Penn State. Spent his first season as a reserve lineman after coming from the junior college level but then appeared in 11 games and even started eight of those in 2023.

Ivey received a scholarship offer from West Virginia and even took a visit to campus but the Mountaineers weren't able to seal up his recruitment. He has appeared in just one game over his first two seasons with the program.

Flowers held an offer from West Virginia but the program wasn't able to really get him to consider them outside of that. Flowers would commit to Penn State over a long list of offers and as a redshirt freshman, he appeared in four games primarily on special teams after playing in just two the year before.

Robinson was considered a lean to West Virginia early into his recruitment and he took multiple visits to campus after receiving a scholarship offer. Had an official visit set for early June before his senior year, but an issue forced him to cancel the trip and the Mountaineers would fall entirely out of the picture. Robinson would then commit to Penn State a month later and end his recruitment overall. Appeared in three games with two tackles but was able to preserve a redshirt season.

West Virginia offered Payne and was even able to get him on campus for a junior day early in his recruitment but things never really materialized from there. Penn State was his choice early into his recruitment and he never wavered from that decision. Appeared in three games and now is a redshirt freshman.

Martin was a target for West Virginia that made several visits to campus but the Mountaineers were never truly able to get the traction necessary to pull him out of state. Former safeties coach Dontae Wright served as the lead recruiter but Martin would commit to the Nittany Lions where he will be a true freshman this fall.

Denmark was a prospect that emerged on the West Virginia radar early as he received a scholarship offer following an impressive camp performance. The Mountaineers were in the mix for the talented athlete but couldn't make up enough ground to truly make it interesting. Denmark ended up at Penn State.